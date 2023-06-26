Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Venue SUV gets updated with ADAS among other features

Hyundai Motor has introduced Venue sub-compact SUV, armed with Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature for the first time ever. The Korean auto giant has launched the Venue SUV with ADAS for the Taiwan market recently. Besides the ADAS feature, the new-look Venue gets several other updates as well including design, new exterior colour, refreshed interior among others. Hyundai Motor had launched the existing generation Venue in India last year. The sub-compact SUV competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet among others.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jun 2023, 13:28 PM
Hyundai Motor recently introduced the facelift version of the Venue sub-compact SUV in Taiwan with ADAS feature.

Hyundai had launched the Venue in June, 2022, at an introductory starting price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It now costs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant and goes up to 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SX(O) dual-tone variant.

The Korean auto giant has introduced the ADAS feature in Venue offered through Hyundai Smartsense technology. It offers several safety features which include Forward Active Brake Assist (with Pedestrian Detection), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Assist and Warning, Intelligent Far and Low Beam Adjustment System, front vehicle departure warning system, driver fatigue warning system among others.

Among some of the other changes, the Venue gets a new exterior colour theme called Oxford Green and London Red. The SUV also comes with as many as six drive modes which include Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand. The SUV also stands on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels which is wider than the ones offered in the Indian market.

Watch: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review

The interior of the Venue has also been updated with refreshed upholstery. The SUV gets an 8-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system and a 3.5-inch TFT driver display.

Under the hood, Hyundai offers Venue SUV in Taiwan with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes mated to n 8-speed iVT transmission unit. The engine is capable of churning out 120 bhp of maximum power and 154 Nm of peak torque. In India, the Venue is offered with three engine options, including a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2023, 13:28 PM IST
