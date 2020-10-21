Hyundai unveils all-new Hyundai i20 N, promises to shake up hatchback segment

Hyundai has revealed the all-new racetrack capable i20 N hatchback inspired by the i20 WRC rally car. The i20 N joins the i30 N and i30 Fastback N among Hyundai’s high-performance line-up in Europe.

The i20 N has its roots in motorsport, and thus has the same weight as the minimum weight required in FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). It adds aerodynamically functional forms to the sporty and dynamic styling of its base model, the Hyundai i20, such as a 10 mm lower ground clearance.

The front bumper has a larger air intake for the turbo engine. The wide radiator grille with N logo features a unique pattern inspired by a chequered flag. The lip spoiler below the grille features Tomato Red accents, which extends to the new side skirt and the rear. It also gets front LED headlamps and darkened tail lamps.

At the rear, a distinctive WRC-inspired roof spoiler underscores the aerodynamic nature of the i20 N. A rear bumper with built-in diffuser-like elements and triangular rear fog light echo the design elements in i30 N and i30 Fastback N. In addition, there is also a big single exhaust indicating high-performance potential of the engine.

The sporty credentials are further accentuated by the bespoke 18 inch alloy wheels with a grey matte finish and N-branded brake callipers.

Hyundai i30 N gets an all-black interior with several N elements.

The all-black interior of the all-new i20 N gets N-specific advanced and high-tech premium features. This includes dedicated sport seats with an integrated headrest unique to the i20 N, as well as N steering wheel and N gear knob and sporty N metal pedals. It also gets an optional 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen navigation system with dedicated N content, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also available with the latest version of Bluelink, Hyundai’s state-of-the-art connected car services.

The i20 N is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged GDi engine with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine is the first of a new generation to feature in a European Hyundai model, and delivers a maximum output of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 275 Nm. It can deliver a maximum speed of 230 kmph, and can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

The all-new i20 N is equipped with a number of dedicated functionalities for a sporty fun-to-drive experience. It gets five distinct drive modes in Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom. Like the i30 N, the i20 N boasts a range of high-performance driving features. Rev Matching synchronises the engine to the output shaft and has its own dedicated activation button on the steering wheel. This allows smoother or sportier downshifts, depending on the drive mode.

The all-new i20 N is equipped with advanced drivers assistance system and safety features like Forward Collision Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW).

The i20 N also features a Performance Driving Data System to monitor and improve the driver’s track skills. This feature saves and displays driving data, including information on PS, torque, turbo boost. It also comes with a lap and acceleration timer.

The all-new i20 N will be available across Europe from spring 2021.