Hyundai Venue now comes with ADAS, but not in India

Hyundai Motor has introduced Venue SUV with ADAS features in Taiwan
Besides the ADAS feature, the new Venue gets updates like new colour and refreshed interior
Hyundai Smartsense offers safety features like collision alert, lane keep assist, driver fatigue etc
The new Venue stands on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, larger than the India-spec version
Under the hood, the Venue comes with a 1.6-litre engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox
The engine is capable of generating 120 bhp of maximum power and 154 Nm of peak torque
The SUV comes with six drive modes which include Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand
The Venue has also been updated with refreshed cabin and new upholstery
Unlike India, the Venue launched in Taiwan is based on the previous generation model
It also does not offer multiple engine options like the India-spec version does