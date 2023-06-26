Hyundai Venue now comes with ADAS, but not in India

Published Jun 26, 2023

Hyundai Motor has introduced Venue SUV with ADAS features in Taiwan

Besides the ADAS feature, the new Venue gets updates like new colour and refreshed interior

Hyundai Smartsense  offers safety features like collision alert, lane keep assist, driver fatigue etc

The new Venue stands on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, larger than the India-spec version

Under the hood, the Venue comes with a 1.6-litre engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox

The engine is capable of generating 120 bhp of maximum power and 154 Nm of peak torque

The SUV comes with six drive modes which include Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand

The Venue has also been updated with refreshed cabin and new upholstery

Unlike India, the Venue launched in Taiwan is based on the previous generation model

It also does not offer multiple engine options like the India-spec version does
