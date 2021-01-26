Hyundai shares key details on Ioniq 5 ahead of launch on February 2

Hyundai is all set to launch its new electric car Ioniq 5 on February 2. The Korean carmaker had earlier released some silhouetted images of the car that showed glimpse of its front face. Now, a new video teaser has revealed how the car is going to look from all sides.

The video teaser gives a fresh look at the Ioniq 5's pixel-inspired front and rear lighting. It shows the rear pixel lighting, which spans across the entire rear portion of the car. Besides these, there are glimpse of how the car will look like from the sides, a hint of its length and the wheels.

For a split second, it also shows the full front face which seems to be wearing jewel pattern grille. The size of the grille appears quite large with a boomerang-shaped skid plates under it.

Ioniq 5 will be the first EV mated with Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform made exclusively for next-generation electric cars from the Korean carmaker.

"IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured."

The Ioniq 5 is likely to come with all-wheel drive with an output of of 309 hp. It can reportedly zip from zero to 100 kmph in a little over 5 seconds. The details of the battery pack is still undisclosed. However, according to reports, the Ioniq 5 will be able to cover 450 kms on single charge. Ioniq 5’s ultra-fast charging capability that enables it to drive more than 100km with only a 5-minute charge.