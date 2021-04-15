Hyundai Kona SUV’s N performance model to break cover on April 27

Hyundai Kona SUV’s N performance model to break cover on April 272 min read . 12:57 PM IST
Hyundai has released a new teaser for its upcoming performance model of the Kona SUV. It has also announced the Kona N SUV will make its global debut on April 27.
Hyundai had earlier shared several details, including images, of the high-performance version of this B-segment SUV. It is also the first Hyundai SUV model to get an N performance tuning.
The Hyundai Kona N SUV will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. It is capable of producing 280 PS of power and 392 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai's new high-performance SUV will debut an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission called N DCT. This is a high-tech solution that claims to offer an immersive experience of a sequential gearbox with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
"The addition of the N DCT allows us to expand the Fun to Drive philosophy of the N brand. By integrating it into the brand new Kona N, we provide all the types of high performance driving so as to transform Kona N into a real hot SUV," said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.
Developed specifically for high performance models, the N DCT is the improved version of the 8-DCT that was designed in-house by the company. In combination with Kona N's 280 HP 2.0 litre T-GDI engine, it offers the best performance for a model of this type. The gearbox management unit is specific and allows for faster shifting as well as a range of exclusive functions.
Unlike a dry gearbox, the oil bath DCT uses two electric pumps to reduce friction between moving parts and for better cooling of the clutch, thus allowing the transfer of a greater amount of torque. This new upgraded wet system optimises the N DCT for high torque applications and makes the vehicle more fun to drive thanks to its increased power transmission efficiency and acceleration performance.
These dedicated N features add to the five different driving modes of the N Grin control system: Normal, Eco, Sport, N and Custom. In addition, the Kona N with N DCT also offers drivers the option of switching to manual mode using the gearshift levers or shift knob.
