Hyundai i20 N Line launched at 9.84 lakh. Check features, specs, colours

Hyundai India has launched the i20 N Line in the country at a starting price of ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to ₹11.75 lakh for the top-line model. The sporty-looking hatchback will be made available in three trims - N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT) and N8 (DCT).

Hyundai i20 N Line is the first of the several other N Line models that the company plans to introduce in India in future with an aim to create a separate niche segment for the customers looking for a sportier drive experience. Bookings for the Hyundai were opened last month and the hot hatch can be booked for a token amount of ₹25,000 on Hyundai digital channel or at Hyundai Signature dealerships.

Hyundai i20 N Line exterior highlights:The sporty-looking hatchback gets a fresh alloy design and R16 diamond cut alloy wheels with N logo. At the front, it gets a sporty two-tone bumper, chequered flag-inspired grille, athletic-looking red front skid plate and red side sill garnish. The front disc brakes feature a red calliper while the front fog lamp features chrome garnish. At the rear, it gets dual exhausts, dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish and a sporty tailgate spoiler.(Also read | In world of SUVs, here's why Hyundai chose i20 to be 1st N Line model for India)The Hyundai i20 N Line is similar to the standard i20 models in terms of dimensions as it stands 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, 1,505 mm in height and 2,580 mm of wheelbase. The major difference between the two models is in terms of the visual appeal and powerful performance with tweaked suspension and steering set up.Hyundai i20 N Line interior highlights:On the inside, the i20 N Line hatchback features a unique three-spoke steering design, chequered-flag leather seats with N Line logo, red interior highlights, red ambient light, perforated leather-wrapped gear knob with N logo and metal pedals. There is also a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen and an all-digital instrument cluster.Hyundai i20 N Line engine, transmission, performance highlights:The sporty sedan sources power from a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The car will come with seven-speed dual clutch transmission set up and a six-speed iMT unit.For making the performance on the i20 N Line more thrilling and sporty, Hyundai has equipped it with all 4 disc brakes, exhaust sound tuning, suspension tuning for more agile ride and handling, paddle shifters and steering Setup for a strong on-centre feel.Hyundai i20 N Line features list:The first N Line model from Hyundai India comes equipped with various advanced safety features along with other standard features for convenience and connectivity.

Trim N6 (iMT) N8 (iMT) N8 (DCT) Specification 6 speed iMT

Cruise Control 7 speed DCT

Paddle Shifters Safety All 4 Disc brakes

Electronic stability control (ESC) with VSM

Hill assist control (HAC)

Rear camera with dynamic guidelines

Reverse parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline) Side and Curtain Airbags

Electrochromic Inside rear view mirror (IRVM) Exterior/Interior & Convenience Z-shaped LED tail lamps

Voice enabled smart electric sunroof

R16 (D = 405.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheels with N logo

Twin Tip Muffler

Chequered flag design leather* seats with N logo LED projector with LED day time running lamps (DRL)

Smart entry with push button start/stop

Wireless charger with cooling pad

Air conditioning – Fully Automatic

Exciting red ambient lights Infotainment & Connectivity 20.32 cm (8") touchscreen infotainment system

Smartphone connectivity - Apple CarPlay & Android 26.03 cm (10.25") HD touchscreen infotainment & navigation system

Hyundai Bluelink with Voice commands

Bose Premium 7 Speaker System

Hyundai i20 N Line colour options:The vehicle will be made available in as many as six colour options including four monotone colours - Thunder blue, Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white, and two dual-tone colours - Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof.