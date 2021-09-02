This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai i20 N Line launched at ₹9.84 lakh. Check features, specs, colours
Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback will be made available in three trims - N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT) and N8 (DCT).
Hyundai i20 N Line sources power from a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.
Hyundai
India
has
launched
the
i20
N
Line
in
the
country
at
a
starting
price
of
₹9.84
lakh
(ex-showroom)
going
up
to
₹11.75
lakh
for
the
top-line
model.
The
sporty-looking
hatchback
will
be
made
available
in
three
trims
-
N6
(iMT),
N8
(iMT)
and
N8
(DCT).
Hyundai
i20
N
Line
is
the
first
of
the
several
other
N
Line
models
that
the
company
plans
to
introduce
in
India
in
future
with
an
aim
to
create
a
separate
niche
segment
for
the
customers
looking
for
a
sportier
drive
experience. Bookings
for
the
Hyundai
were
opened
last
month
and
the
hot
hatch
can
be
booked
for
a
token
amount
of
₹25,000
on
Hyundai
digital
channel
or
at
Hyundai
Signature
dealerships.
Hyundai i20 N Line exterior highlights:The sporty-looking hatchback gets a fresh alloy design and R16 diamond cut alloy wheels with N logo. At the front, it gets a sporty two-tone bumper, chequered flag-inspired grille, athletic-looking red front skid plate and red side sill garnish. The front disc brakes feature a red calliper while the front fog lamp features chrome garnish. At the rear, it gets dual exhausts, dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish and a sporty tailgate spoiler.(Also read | In world of SUVs, here's why Hyundai chose i20 to be 1st N Line model for India)The Hyundai i20 N Line is similar to the standard i20 models in terms of dimensions as it stands 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, 1,505 mm in height and 2,580 mm of wheelbase. The major difference between the two models is in terms of the visual appeal and powerful performance with tweaked suspension and steering set up.Hyundai i20 N Line interior highlights:On the inside, the i20 N Line hatchback features a unique three-spoke steering design, chequered-flag leather seats with N Line logo, red interior highlights, red ambient light, perforated leather-wrapped gear knob with N logo and metal pedals. There is also a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen and an all-digital instrument cluster.Hyundai i20 N Line engine, transmission, performance highlights:The sporty sedan sources power from a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The car will come with seven-speed dual clutch transmission set up and a six-speed iMT unit.For making the performance on the i20 N Line more thrilling and sporty, Hyundai has equipped it with all 4 disc brakes, exhaust sound tuning, suspension tuning for more agile ride and handling, paddle shifters and steering Setup for a strong on-centre feel.Hyundai i20 N Line features list:Thefirst N Line model from Hyundai India comes equipped with various advanced safety features along with other standard features for convenience and connectivity.
Trim
N6 (iMT)
N8 (iMT)
N8 (DCT)
Specification
6 speed iMT
Cruise Control
7 speed DCT
Paddle Shifters
Safety
All 4 Disc brakes
Electronic stability control (ESC) with VSM
Hill assist control (HAC)
Rear camera with dynamic guidelines
Reverse parking sensors
Tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline)
Side and Curtain Airbags
Electrochromic Inside rear view mirror (IRVM)
Exterior/Interior
& Convenience
Z-shaped LED tail lamps
Voice enabled smart electric sunroof
R16 (D = 405.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheels with N logo
Twin Tip Muffler
Chequered flag design leather* seats with N logo
LED projector with LED day time running lamps (DRL)
Smart entry with push button start/stop
Wireless charger with cooling pad
Air conditioning – Fully Automatic
Exciting red ambient lights
Infotainment & Connectivity
20.32 cm (8") touchscreen infotainment system
Smartphone connectivity - Apple CarPlay & Android
26.03 cm (10.25") HD touchscreen infotainment & navigation system
Hyundai Bluelink with Voice commands
Bose Premium 7 Speaker System
Hyundai i20 N Line colour options:The vehicle will be made available in as many as six colour options including four monotone colours - Thunder blue, Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white, and two dual-tone colours - Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof.