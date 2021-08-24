Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover; six colours, sportier steering and suspension
The Hyundai i20 N Line will be the first of several N Line products making way into India.

Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover; six colours, sportier steering and suspension

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2021, 11:57 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hyundai i20 N Line is looking at appealing to a younger car-buying audience inclined towards a sportier driving experience.

Hyundai i20 N Line was officially unveiled in India on Tuesday and will be the first of several N Line models to touch down here in the times to come. There are several unique highlights of the i20 N Line that seek to differentiate it from the standard i20 and Hyundai is hoping that once the car is officially launched, is able to attract a younger audience inclined towards a sportier driving experience.

Hyundai N Line models have been available in several global markets for quite some time now but the i20 N Line will be the debut product from the series in India.  While the N models are high performance versions of standard Hyundai vehicles, the models under N Line primarily get key visual upgrades for a more appealing aesthetic - both from the outside as well as in the cabin.

i20 1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹11,43,558* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
vitara-brezza 1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹11,47,862* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
ertiga 1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹10,54,221* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The India-bound i20 N Line gets sporty bits like a fresh alloy design, dual exhausts, unique three-spoke steering design, among other highlights. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options.

Beyond the visual enhancements, the i20 N Line will also boast of a suspension and steering set up that is tuned for a sportier drive experience. There are also four disc brakes, vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control and hill hold assist.

  • First Published Date : 24 Aug 2021, 11:55 AM IST