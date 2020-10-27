Hyundai i20 2020 all set for launch: Five key details revealed

Hyundai has been making headlines for its upcoming all-new i20 hatchback for quite sometime now. The car has already been introduced in several international markets and will soon be launched in India as well.

Booking amount and schedule:

Hyundai Motor India has announced that the official pre-bookings for the upcoming i20 will start from Wednesday (October 28). Customers will be able to reserve the car at a token amount of ₹21,000. It said that the interested buyers will be able to make the bookings for the i20 at any of its authorised dealerships in India, also customers can make use of its online - Click2Buy - platform.

Engine options:

The new i20 premium hatchback has been confirmed to arrive in a slew of engine options including petrol, diesel and turbo petrol units. Needless to say, all the engines will be BS 6-compliant.

Transmission options:

The transmission options on the upcoming Hyundai i20 will include a manual transmission, 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) and interestingly, there will also be a segment-first IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission). The latter is also found on cars such as Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Colour options:

It is going to be featured in a choice of six bold colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper. In addition to this, the dual-tone options will include Polar White with Black roof and Fiery red with black roof.

Launch date:

The all-new i20 has been slated to go on sale in India on November 5.