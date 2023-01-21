Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: price, specs, features compared

SUVs may have taken the lead among the popular body types across India in recent years. But the small car segment has still some excitement to offer as far as refreshed models are concerned. Hyundai has launched the new Grand i10 Nios hatchback, one of its best-selling models over the years. It will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is expected to receive a major facelift soon. The new Grand i10 Nios in its new avatar looks different from its predecessor and offers more features than ever.

Does the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have enough to challenge the dominance of its Maruti rival? Here is a quick comparison between the two in terms of pricing, features, specs and powertrain.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price

Hyundai has launched the new Grand i10 Nios in four broad variants. They are called Era, Magna, Sportz and Astra. Available in both ICE and CNG versions, the starting price of the hatchback is ₹5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to ₹8.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The price of the CNG versions range between ₹7.56 lakh and 8.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the Hyundai hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Swift is slightly more expensive with a starting price of ₹5.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Swift too is available in pertol and CNG versions. The price of the ICE versions go up to ₹8.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi Plus with AGS transmission unit. The CNG versions of the hatchback will cost between ₹7.77 lakh and ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Models Price (Manual variants) Price (Automatic variants) Price (CNG variants) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 5.68 lakh - ₹ 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 7.23 lakh - ₹ 8.46 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 7.56 lakh - ₹ 8.11 lakh (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.91 lakh - ₹ 8,21 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 7.32 lakh - ₹ 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 7.77 lakh - ₹ 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Specs

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai hatchback stands 3,815 mm in length, width of 1,680 mm, and stands 1,520 mm tall. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and stands on a set of newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

In comparison, the Maruti hatchback is marginally bigger in size, though it offers similar wheelbase. It stands 35 mm longer, 55 mm wider and just 10 mm taller than the Hyundai rival. Similar wheelbase also means similar space inside the cabin.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

While the Maruti rival is bigger in size, the Hyundai hatchback scores bigger in terms of features on offer. The new Grand i10 Nios has been packed with several features, many of them being introduced for the first time in the segment. It offers as many as 30 safety features, including up to six airbags, hill assist, parking assist and also a burglar alarm among others. Inside the cabin, Hyundai offers new features like a new 8 inch touchscreen infotainment screen, Type C charging port for phones, wireless charging, rear AC vents and cooled glovebox among others. These features, and several others offered in the new Grand i10 Nios, are not available in Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Powertrain

Under the hood, both the hatchbacks are powered by a 1.2-litre four cylinder unit. Both Grand i10 Nios and Swift are offered with the choice of five-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. In terms of power output, the Hyundai hatchback is slightly less powerful than its Maruti rival. While the Grand i10 Nios can generate up to 83 PS of power, Swift offers around 7 PS more. In terms of peak torque output, both are almost at par with 114 Nm and 113 Nm respectively.

