Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India, prices start at 5.68 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift, just days after revealing the hatchback virtually. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is priced from ₹5.68 lakh (all prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). The updated model comes with cosmetic upgrades, 30 new features and 20 new safety features are added as standard.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets a revised front design that includes a new bumper with larger central air intake and revised LED DRLs. The profile remains the same with newly-designed 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and revised taillights at the rear.

The cabin gets a new dual-tone treatment, while the instrument cluster is all-new

The cabin gets a new dual-tone black and grey interior with push-button start/stop, revised instrument console, new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, footwell lighting, wireless phone charging, USB Type-C fast charger, cooled glovebox, climate control with rear AC vents, and more.

Hyundai says the Grand i10 Nios facelift base variant now comes with over 20 standard safety features including four airbags. The top variants also come with six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, ISOFIX anchor mounts, auto headlamps, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Power comes from the familiar 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that has been updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms. The motor is E20 fuel ready that develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. There’s also the CNG-equipped variant with power detuned to 68 bhp and 95 Nm while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency figure of 20.7 kmpl on the manual and 20.1 kmpl on the AMT version.

