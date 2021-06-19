Hyundai Creta with Alcazar face debuts in Russia, may soon be India-bound

2022 Hyundai Creta , or Crete as its called in some other markets , has made its debut in Russia earlier this week. Already spotted in Brazil , the second generation of Crete has now entered Europe too.

Hyundai opted to make slight design changes which are visible on the grille and trunk lid. And the changes look eerily similar to the front face of the recently launched three-row SUV -Hyundai Alcazar - in India.

The new-look grille on the Creta unveiled in Russia carries the same elements seen on the new Alcazar. The hexagonal grille gained a more traditional format , without the curved sides of the original , while the bumper was redesigned in the lower portion , also changing the creases.

(Compare 2022 Hyundai Creta and Alcazar side by side)

On the sides , the arch that surrounds the A and C pillars have been blackened , replacing the silver seen currently on all Creta models in India. Slight changes have been made at the rear too.

The interior design is somewhat similar to the versions available in the Indian market , with the exception of , of course , the left-hand drive. It remains premium with dual-tone cabin , a large touchscreen infotainment system. The 10.25-inch display , with split screen function , dominates the dashboard.

The new Creta will be available in five trims - Prime , Classic , Family , Lifestyle , Prestige - and a special version of Smart with a package of Smart Sense security systems.

The interior of the new Hyundai Creta that made debut in Russia.

Hyundai is unlikely to change the powertrain for the new Creta. Details about the new Creta's specifications and price will be announced later.

The new-look Creta is being manufactured at Hyundai's plant in St Petersburg. Full scale production is expected to start from July.

Hyundai had launched the new generation Creta SUV in India last year during the Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker may upgrade the mid-size SUV with these changes in India too where it is expected to undergo a facelift soon.