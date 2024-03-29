Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Which SUV should be your pick?

Hyundai Creta SUV is expected to consolidate its position as India's top-selling compact SUV in coming days with the launch of both the standard as well as the N Line versions within two months of each other. Offered as a sportier version of the standard Creta, the Creta N Line SUV comes with subtle changes that are more targeted towards enthusiastic buyers. However, with very little difference in pricing, the Creta N Line could pose a tough choice for regular buyers. Here is a quick comparison on who should buy which version of the Creta.

Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Price

Buying an SUV measuring more than four meters these days is a costly affair with barely any one offering their models under ₹10 lakh. For those who are not interested in the most basic entry-level versions, carmakers offer feature-loaded variants of SUVs which may cost around ₹15 lakh or more. Both Creta and its N Line versions sit right in the bracket. Based on the SX and SX(O) variants of the standard Creta, the Creta N Line price starts from ₹16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The same variant starts from ₹15.27 lakh in the standard version of the SUV. The price of the top-end variants of both versions is separated by merely ₹15,000 with N Line version costing more at ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Design

In essence, the Creta N Line remains identical to the standard Creta SUV in terms of its design, barring a few tweaks. For instance, the grille and bumper of the Creta N Line sheds some chrome and is redesigned to offer a sportier look. The alloy wheel sizes are larger than one can get in the standard version with 18-inch tyres coming as standard. At the rear, the Creta N Line gets twin-tip exhaust and redesigned bumper. In terms of exterior colour, the key difference between the two are the red accents all around the car and the red brake calipers on the N Line. The sportier Creta is also offered with an exclusive matte gray colour scheme which is not available with the standard version.

Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Features

In terms of features too, the Creta N Line remains largely similar to the standard Creta. However, one can figure out that the cabin of the Creta N Line is sportier thanks to its all-black interior theme contrasted with red accents and stitchings all around. There are several N Line badgings available from the steering wheel, the gear lever to the headrests of seats. The seats also get contrasting red stitchings to offer a sporty-looking interior.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV spotted in wild, likely to get 360-degree camera and ADAS

Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Engine, transmission and performance

Under the hood, Hyundai has equipped the Creta N Line with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that is also used in the standard Creta. However, only the Creta N Line comes with two choices of transmission with this engine. These include a five-speed manual as well as a seven-speed DCT gearbox. While the power output remains the same, tweak in suspension as well as the steering wheel offer an improved drive experience. Though cosmetic in nature, the sound from the twin-tip exhaust also offers a sense of sportier drive.

First Published Date: