Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson And Alcazar Now More Expensive. Check Price List

Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson and Alcazar now more expensive. Check price list

Hyundai Motor has increased the prices of its cars from this month. The Korean carmaker has updated the prices of its flagship models like Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Tucson SUVs from April 1. Hyundai is the second carmaker after Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its models from this month due to rising input costs and updated engines to meet new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The new emission norms kicked in April 1.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 16:45 PM
Follow us on:
Hyundai Creta (left) and Venue (right) are two of the best-selling SUVs from the Korean carmaker in India.

According to the latest price hike, the biggest increase has been implemented on Hyundai Tucson SUV. Two of Hyundai Motor's best-selling models in India - the Creta compact SUV and Venue sub-compact SUV - have seen a maximum hike of 7,000 depending on the variants one chooses.

While all the diesel variants of the Creta, barring the Executive variant, have seen 7,000 hike. The price of Creta diesel now starts from 11.96 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end SX(O) Knight edition will cost 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) | 154 bhp
₹27.7 - 34.54 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mg Air Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The petrol variants of the Creta SUV have seen 3,000 hike on the lower variants. The 1.5-litre SX and SX(O) variants with iVT transmission unit have seen a hike of 7,000 each. After the revision, the price of Creta petrol variants starts from 10.87 lakh and goes up to 18.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact segment, has also seen price hike of up to 7,000. The two top-end SX and SX(O) diesel variants, along with the petrol S(O) and SX(O) DCT variants have received the maximum hikes. The lower variants of the petrol variants have received hike of 3,000. Hyundai Venue prices now start from 7.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The N-Line versions of the Venue have also received price hike of 7,000.

Hyundai Alcazar has received a uniform price hike of 3,000. The prices now start from 16.78 lakh and go up to 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has increased the price of the new generation Tucson by up to 13,000. The prices now start from 28.63 lakh and go up to 35.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: Tucson Creta Venue Hyundai Motor Creta Venue Tucson Alcazar
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS