Hyundai Creta, Venue, i20 are now safer with introduction of this feature

Hyundai Motor has introduced a more safer version of three of its flagship models - the Creta and Venue SUVs and the i20 premium hatchback. The carmaker has now added three-point seat belt as a standard feature across all variants in these three models. Creta and Venue, two of Hyundai's best-selling cars in India, along with other models were recently introduced with updated engines to make them compatible with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission rules and RDE norms earlier this month.

The new safety feature introduced in the Hyundai models are in line with the Centre's latest guidelines. According to the government, all cars in India should come with six airbags as mandatory along with three-point seat belts to offer more safety for occupants. It is expected that the Centre will soon modify the Motor Vehicles Act soon to accommodate these changes and implement them as new rules.

Besides the introduction of the three-point seat belts, the Creta, Venue and i20 are now also offered with adjustable rear headrests. Only two variants in the Asta trim of i20 will come with this feature. The same feature has been introduced in other Hyundai models like the Aura sub-compact sedan and Grand i10 Nios hatchback as well. The Creta and Venue SUVs will now offer two-step reclining rear seats.

Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced Creta, Venue and Alcazar SUVs with new safety features. These features included six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Assist Start Control, Rear Disc Brakes, Seatbelt Height Adjustment, ISOFIX mounts and Idle Stop and Go.

Also Read : Hyundai, Kia cars recalled over threat of thefts due to TikTok videos

Hyundai Creta, the best-selling model from the Korean carmaker in India, is offered with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and a more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged unit that power the SUV. Both engines are mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Hyundai Creta is available at a starting price of ₹10.84 lakhs and goes up to ₹19.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: