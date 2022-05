Hyundai Creta, Venue, Alcazar become costlier in India. Check new prices here

Hyundai SUVs such as Creta, Venue, and Alcazar, have become expensive in India.

Hyundai has silently hiked the prices of its SUV range in the Indian market. While the Creta prices have been raised by ₹16,100 across all variants (save for the Creta S petrol variant with manual transmission), the Venue has become costlier by up to ₹12,100 and there is no change in prices for its diesel SX variant.

Here is a detailed list of the updated prices (ex-showroom):

Creta Petrol Variants

1.5-litre E – MT ₹ 10,44,000

1.5-litre EX – MT ₹ 11,37,600

1.5-litre S – MT ₹ 12,44,500

1.5-litre S – iMT ₹ 12,83,600

1.5-litre S+ Knight dual-tone – MT ₹ 13,51,200

1.5-litre S+ Knight – MT ₹ 13,51,200

1.5-litre SX Executive – MT ₹ 13,59,300

1.5-litre SX – MT ₹ 14,38,100

1.4-litre Turbo S+ – 7DCT ₹ 15,57,600

1.4-litre Turbo S+ dual-tone – 7DCT ₹ 15,57,600

1.5-litre SX – IVT ₹ 15,86,100

1.5-litre SX(O) – IVT ₹ 17,07,100

1.5-litre SX(O) Knight dual tone – IVT ₹ 17,22,000

1.5-litre SX(O) Knight – IVT ₹ 17,22,000

1.4-litre Turbo SX(O) dual-tone – 7DCT ₹ 18,15,100

1.4-litre Turbo SX(O) – 7DCT ₹ 18,15,100

Creta Diesel Variants

1.5-litre E – MT ₹ 10,91,200

1.5-litre EX – MT ₹ 12,28,600

1.5-litre S – MT ₹ 13,56,600

1.5-litre S+ Knight dual-tone – MT ₹ 14,47,200

1.5-litre S+ Knight – MT ₹ 14,47,200

1.5-litre SX Executive – MT ₹ 14,55,300

1.5-litre SX – MT ₹ 15,43,100

1.5-litre SX (O) – MT ₹ 16,62,100

1.5-litre SX (O) – AT ₹ 18,03,100

1.5-litre SX (O) Knight dual-tone – AT ₹ 18,18,000

1.5-litre SX (O) Knight – AT ₹ 18,18,000

Hyundai Venue Prices (ex-showroom):

1.2-litre petrol E – MT ₹ 7,11,200

1.2-litre petrol S – MT ₹ 7,91,100

1.2-litre petrol S+ – MT ₹ 8,78,800

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol SX – MT ₹ 10,21,100

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol SX – IMT ₹ 10,21,100

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol SX+ – 7DCT ₹ 11,82,300

1.5-litre Diesel SX – MT ₹ 9,99,999 (No change)

1.5-litre Diesel SX(O) Executive – MT ₹ 11,20,200

1.5-litre Diesel SX(O) – MT ₹ 11,83,700

Recently, Hyundai has also rolled out the prices for its new Creta Knight trim. Meanwhile, its three-row SUV - Alcazar has now also become dearer by up to ₹10,100.

First Published Date: