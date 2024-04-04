Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Creta prices revised from this month. Check how much it costs

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 10:59 AM
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV has received a price hike as the carmaker increased the cost of some of its variants from April. The SUV was launched priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The revised price comes within three months of its launch.

Hyundai Motor has revised the price of its best-selling SUV Creta as the Korean auto giant withdrew the introductory price at which it was launched in January this year. The carmaker has revised the price list of the 2024 Creta facelift officially on its website. While the starting price of the Creta remains at 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the top-end SX(O) diesel variant has received a marginal increase. The new Creta, which recently received its first N Line version too, rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among other compact SUVs.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 10:59 AM IST
