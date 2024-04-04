Hyundai Creta prices revised from this month. Check how much it costs

Hyundai Motor has revised the price of its best-selling SUV Creta as the Korean auto giant withdrew the introductory price at which it was launched in January this year. The carmaker has revised the price list of the 2024 Creta facelift officially on its website. While the starting price of the Creta remains at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the top-end SX(O) diesel variant has received a marginal increase. The new Creta, which recently received its first N Line version too, rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among other compact SUVs.