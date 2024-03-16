Hyundai Creta N Line: Differences between N8 and N10 variants explained

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Creta N Line in the Indian market. It is the sportier version of the standard Creta. Hyundai will only be offering the Creta N Line in two variants. There will be N8 and N10. Both variants get the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and can be had with a 6-speed manual as well as a 7-speed DCT transmission. Here are all the differences between the two variants.
The Creta N Line comes with loads of safety features such as 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, all-4 disc brakes and Emergency Stop Signal. There are also automatic headlamps, puddle lamps, a rear parking camera with sensors and a Driver Rear View Monitor. The N8 variant also comes with a dashcam with a dual camera whereas the N10 variant gets front parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM and Hyundai SmartSense which are the Advanced Driver Aids System.
As standard, the Creta N Line comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with the N logo, there are red accents as well as the N Line logo on the bumpers as well as sides. All the lighting elements on the SUV are LED units. At the rear, there is a twin-tip exhaust unit and a rear spoiler.
As standard, the Creta N Line comes with an all-black interior with red accents. There are leatherette seats, a new gear lever and a new three-spoke steering wheel with N emblems. To enhance the sporty appeal, Hyundai offers metallic pedals. Other interior highlights include rear window sunshades, rear parcel tray, height adjustable headrests, 2-step rear seat recline and there is also a 60:40 split for the rear seat on offer.
For the interior, the N10 trim comes with red ambient lighting, rear cushions for the headrests and electrical adjustment for the driver seat. There is also a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. Hyundai is also offering a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a Bose speaker system. There is also a 10.25-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster, OTA updates and BlueLink-connected car technology.