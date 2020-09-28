Honda showcases electric SUV concept in major show of intent for future

Honda has finally shown some intent of taking not just the demand for SUVs in global markets by the horns but also stepping strongly into a world of electric mobility by recently showcasing its electric SUV concept at Beijing Auto Show. The vehicle displayed is likely to be similar to what the production version could be like which means it is perhaps the clearest sign of what Honda is capable of delivering in fast changing times.

Called simply as e-concept, the Honda vehicle grabbed quite a few eyeballs as it sought to take the limelight at Beijing Auto Show, an event which began Saturday after being delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. By its own admission, the Japanese car maker said it has presented e-concept SUV to show what it is capable of delivering in terms of EVs for the masses. And while the company did recently launch Honda E, a compact electric vehicle which is getting accolades for its design and city practicality, an SUV would satiate needs for a bigger vehicle.

e-concept from Honda is also a way that the company is trying to put focus on how technologically capable its upcoming cars are going to be. This SUV will get omnidirectional ADAS, the next-generation Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive system. It boasts to enhance recognition, prediction and decision-making performance.

Additionally, it will also get the next-generation Honda Connect which gets an AI assistant interface, smartphone link and wireless update.

Honda is unlikely to rush the e-concept to manufacturing lines and as such, has not revealed when it plans to bring the production version out. The intense competition in the EV world, however, would mean that the car maker would be better off doing so sooner rather than later.