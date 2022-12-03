Save more than 60,000 on this SUV in November. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Cars is offering year-end discounts on almost all of its models in the lineup in November. Applicable till the end of this month, the Japanese carmaker is offering discounts of more than ₹60,000 on select cars. The Honda cars offered at a discounted rate this month include the likes of City fifth generation and the fourth generation mid-size sedans, Amaze sub-compact sedan, Jazz hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. However, the hybrid City e:HEV sedan continues to remain out of the list.
The biggest discount offered by Honda Cars this month is on its sub-compact SUV. Honda WR-V is available with benefits worth ₹63,144 till the end of this month. The benefits include car exchange discount of up to ₹30,000 or free accessories worth up to ₹36,144. The SUV also gets benefits like car exchange discount worth ₹10,000, loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth ₹5,000 each and exchange bonus of ₹7,000.
Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to ₹59,292 on its fifth generation City mid-size sedan. The benefits offer a cash discount of up to ₹30,000 or free accessories worth up to ₹32,292. It also gets benefit of ₹10,000 on car exchange, corporate discount and loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 as well as an exchange bonus worth ₹7,000.
Honda's sole hatchback is also being offered with heavy discounts worth ₹25,000. This includes benefit of ₹10,000 on car exchange along with a bonus of ₹7,000. There is also customer loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 respectively.
Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is being offered with up to ₹19,896 benefits this month. The benefits include cash discount of ₹10,000 or free accessories up to ₹11,896. It also gets customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.
The older version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000.