Save more than 60,000 on this SUV in November. Check details

Honda Cars is offering year-end discounts on almost all of its models in the lineup in November. Applicable till the end of this month, the Japanese carmaker is offering discounts of more than 60,000 on select cars. The Honda cars offered at a discounted rate this month include the likes of City fifth generation and the fourth generation mid-size sedans, Amaze sub-compact sedan, Jazz hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. However, the hybrid City e:HEV sedan continues to remain out of the list.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 11:22 AM
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in November.

Honda WR-V

The biggest discount offered by Honda Cars this month is on its sub-compact SUV. Honda WR-V is available with benefits worth 63,144 till the end of this month. The benefits include car exchange discount of up to 30,000 or free accessories worth up to 36,144. The SUV also gets benefits like car exchange discount worth 10,000, loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth 5,000 each and exchange bonus of 7,000.

Honda City (Fifth Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to 59,292 on its fifth generation City mid-size sedan. The benefits offer a cash discount of up to 30,000 or free accessories worth up to 32,292. It also gets benefit of 10,000 on car exchange, corporate discount and loyalty bonus of 5,000 as well as an exchange bonus worth 7,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda's sole hatchback is also being offered with heavy discounts worth 25,000. This includes benefit of 10,000 on car exchange along with a bonus of 7,000. There is also customer loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth 5,000 and 3,000 respectively.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is being offered with up to 19,896 benefits this month. The benefits include cash discount of 10,000 or free accessories up to 11,896. It also gets customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

The older version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with customer loyalty bonus of 5,000.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 11:22 AM IST
