Elevate SUV helps Honda Cars clock 9,400 unit sales in October

Elevate SUV has helped Honda Cars to clock overall sales of 13,083 units in the festive month of October. It is about 15 per cent increase over October last year when the Japanese auto giant recorded 11,221 unit sales. The October sales figure for Honda is also higher than what it registered in the previous month. While the domestic sales figures have gone down slightly, Honda made up for the loss with increase in exports. Besides the Elevate, Honda also sells City and Amaze sedans in India.

Honda Cars delivered 9,400 units across India last month. The carmaker said rising demands for Elevate SUV continued in October which helped it to clock healthy sales numbers. The Japanese automaker is working to address high demands for the only SUV in its lineup with Diwali festival just around the corner.

Honda Elevate SUV was launched earlier this year at an aggressive price between ₹11 lakh and ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others in the compact segment. Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales, at Honda Cars India said,"There is a strong demand during the festival period with incredible response for our new model Honda Elevate from our customers. We are actively working to meet the strong demand for Elevate. The Honda City and Amaze models have also maintained their good performance. As we near the auspicious celebrations of Dhanteras and Diwali, our dealerships are focusing on maximising deliveries."

Honda Cars also exported 3,683 units last month, a massive jump from 1,678 units during the same month last year, or 1,310 units in the previous month. The exports have gone up by almost 55 per cent compared to October 2022 and about 65 per cent compared to the previous month.

Honda Cars is now aggressively planning to expand its India portfolio. The carmaker has already announced that it will introduce five new SUVs in India by 2030, including an electric SUV. The EV will come as a zero-emission iteration of the Honda Elevate midsize SUV. Honda's renewed focus on SUVs to grow bigger in India comes at a time when utility vehicles market is witnessing rising demands and sales over the last few years.

