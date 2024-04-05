Honda Elevate, City and Amaze available with benefits of up to 83,000

Honda Cars India has announced benefits on their vehicles for April 2024. Amaze is being sold with maximum discounts which is followed by the City and the Elevate. Amaze gets benefits of up to ₹83,000, City gets benefits of up to ₹71,500 whereas Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to ₹19,000. It is important to note that the dealerships near you will be able to give you the final pricing of the vehicles so it would be better if you get in touch with them.

Honda Elevate April 2024 discounts

Honda is offering a ‘Celebration Offer’ on Elevate which offers benefits of up to ₹19,000. The Elevate is the only SUV in Honda's portfolio. It is priced between ₹11.69 lakh and ₹16.51 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Honda City April 2024 discounts

The City is being offered with a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹10,897. The ZX variant gets a cash discount of up to ₹15,000 or accessories of up to ₹16,296 and there is also a car exchange bonus of ₹15,000. Honda is also offering a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000 and a corporate discount of ₹5,000. The company is also selling a special edition known as Elegant Edition with benefits of ₹36,500.

Honda Amaze April 2024 discounts

Honda is offering Amaze with a cash discount of ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹12,349. The E variant gets a cash discount of up to ₹5,000 or accessories of up to ₹6,298. Other than this, there is a special corporate discount of ₹20,000, a corporate discount of ₹3,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000. The manufacturer is also selling a special edition known as Elite Edition with benefits of up to ₹30,000.

