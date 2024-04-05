Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Elevate, City and Amaze available with benefits of up to 83,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM
  • Honda Cars India recently updated the safety feature list across its lineup which also increased the price of the models.
Honda currently only has three vehicles in its portfolio - City, Amaze and Elevate

Honda Cars India has announced benefits on their vehicles for April 2024. Amaze is being sold with maximum discounts which is followed by the City and the Elevate. Amaze gets benefits of up to 83,000, City gets benefits of up to 71,500 whereas Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to 19,000. It is important to note that the dealerships near you will be able to give you the final pricing of the vehicles so it would be better if you get in touch with them.

Honda Elevate April 2024 discounts

Honda is offering a ‘Celebration Offer’ on Elevate which offers benefits of up to 19,000. The Elevate is the only SUV in Honda's portfolio. It is priced between 11.69 lakh and 16.51 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Honda City April 2024 discounts

The City is being offered with a cash discount of up to 10,000 or accessories of up to 10,897. The ZX variant gets a cash discount of up to 15,000 or accessories of up to 16,296 and there is also a car exchange bonus of 15,000. Honda is also offering a car exchange bonus of 10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of 6,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000. The company is also selling a special edition known as Elegant Edition with benefits of 36,500.

Also Read : Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now safer. Check new safety features and price

Honda Amaze April 2024 discounts

Honda is offering Amaze with a cash discount of 10,000 or accessories of up to 12,349. The E variant gets a cash discount of up to 5,000 or accessories of up to 6,298. Other than this, there is a special corporate discount of 20,000, a corporate discount of 3,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, a car exchange bonus of 10,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of 6,000. The manufacturer is also selling a special edition known as Elite Edition with benefits of up to 30,000.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST
