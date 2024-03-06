Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Honda Elevate, City & Amaze Available With Benefits Of Up To 1.20 Lakh

Honda Elevate, City & Amaze available with benefits of up to 1.20 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Mar 2024, 10:59 AM
Follow us on:
  • Honda is offering several discounts with the Amaze, City and Elevate.
Honda Elevate is available only with a petrol engine.

Honda Cars India has announced benefits of up to 50,000 on the Elevate which is their only SUV in the Indian market. Honda is calling it a ‘Celebration offer’ and this offer is available only for a limited time. Honda Elevate is priced between 11.58 lakh and 16.20 lakh.

The brand is also offering benefits on the Amaze which is a sub-4 metre compact SUV. The S variant is available with a cash discount of up to 35,000 or accessories of up to 41,643. The E variant gets a cash discount of up to 10,000 or accessories of up to 12,349. Finally, there is the VX variant which is available with a cash discount of up to 20,000 or accessories of up to 24,346.

There is also a special corporate discount of 20,000, a corporate discount of 6,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000. Apart from this, there is also a special edition of Amaze which is called Elite Edition, it is available with benefits of 30,000.

Then there is the Honda City. It is available with a cash discount of up to 30,000 and accessories of up to 32,196. There is a car exchange bonus of 15,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of 6,000. There is also a corporate discount of 8,000 and a special corporate discount of 20,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Amaze
1199 cc Petrol Both
₹ 7.16 - 9.92 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda Elevate
1498 cc Petrol Both
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda City
1498.0 cc Petrol Both
₹ 11.71 - 16.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X
1998 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Honda CR-V SUV, powered by hydrogen fuel, will offer up to 434-km range

Apart from this, the VX and ZX variants get 4th and 5th year's extended warranty at 13,651 and there is a special Elegant Edition that is available with benefits of 36,500.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2024, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: Amaze
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS