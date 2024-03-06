Honda Elevate, City & Amaze available with benefits of up to 1.20 lakh

Honda Cars India has announced benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the Elevate which is their only SUV in the Indian market. Honda is calling it a ‘Celebration offer’ and this offer is available only for a limited time. Honda Elevate is priced between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh.

The brand is also offering benefits on the Amaze which is a sub-4 metre compact SUV. The S variant is available with a cash discount of up to 35,000 or accessories of up to ₹41,643. The E variant gets a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹12,349. Finally, there is the VX variant which is available with a cash discount of up to ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹24,346.

There is also a special corporate discount of ₹20,000, a corporate discount of 6,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. Apart from this, there is also a special edition of Amaze which is called Elite Edition, it is available with benefits of ₹30,000.

Then there is the Honda City. It is available with a cash discount of up to ₹30,000 and accessories of up to ₹32,196. There is a car exchange bonus of ₹15,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000. There is also a corporate discount of ₹8,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000.

Apart from this, the VX and ZX variants get 4th and 5th year's extended warranty at ₹13,651 and there is a special Elegant Edition that is available with benefits of ₹36,500.

