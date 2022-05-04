Honda City Hybrid e:HEV: Five things to know about the most fuel-efficient sedan

Honda Cars India on Wednesday announced the launch of the new City Hybrid e:HEV at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new City comes out as the most affordable fully hybrid vehicle in the company's lineup. Honda is backing its car with cutting-edge technology which also makes it notably expensive. Here are some of the key features of Honda's latest hybrid sedan in India.

1 Efficiency: The new City e:HEV is claimed to deliver a mileage figure of 26.5 kmpl. This is achieved using the company’s new 1.5-litre petrol engine which works in conjunction with twin electric motors juiced up with a battery pack. At this claimed mileage, the new City e:HEV comes out as the most fuel-efficient sedan in the segment.

2 Camera-based safety features: The new City e:HEV sports some of the best in segment safety features thanks to its ‘Honda Sensing’ package. Some of the key assistive functions include Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and Collision Mitigation Braking.

3 Efficient Electric Regenerative Braking: The new City e:HEV comes with advanced Electric Servo Brake technology which in conjunction with the hydraulic brakes helps the City to come to halt efficiently using self-charging its Li-ion battery packs, in return juicing up the batteries.

4 Powertrain: At the heart of the new City sits a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. While the engine alone produces 98 PS and 127 Nm of torque, it is assisted by an electric motor and the combined system output from this powertrain stands much higher at 126 PS which is backed up by torque of 253 Nm. This engine comes mated to an e-CVT unit which is basically an electrically coupled version of CVT.

5 Price: Honda's latest City e:HEV has been priced at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While at this price it might appear to be on the higher side of the price chart, not to forget, it comes kitted to the teeth with several segment-leading safety features, making it the most technically advanced car in the class.

