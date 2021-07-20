Hero MotoCorp Glamour Xtec launched with USB charger; is more fuel-efficient

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has announced the launch of its Glamour Xtec motorcycle. The Hero Glamour Xtec is available in two different options - drum variant and disc variant. The drum variant is priced at ₹78,900 and the disc variant is available at ₹83,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 125cc commuter motorcycle gets a host of features. It gets Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut off, bank angle sensor etc. The instrument cluster shows information like gear position indicator, real-time mileage etc.

The two-wheeler manufacturer claims that Xtec will further enhance Glamour's popularity. The company claims that its 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber suspension, front 240 mm disk brakes, wider rear tyre and 180 mm of ground clearance ensure a comfortable riding experience.

In terms of design, Hero Glamour Xtec gets an H-shaped position lamp with an LED headlamp. The lamp is claimed to be offering 34% increased illumination. It also comes with 3D branding, rim tapes, blue accents for matte colour.

The Hero Glamour Xtec is powered by a 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. It is claimed to be 7% more fuel-efficient. The engine is capable of pumping out 10.7 bhp power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Talking about the motorcycle, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said that the new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with its first-in-class features. "It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price," he further added.

Hero MotoCorp launched the Glamour commuter motorcycle in 2005. Since then it has been one of the key volume garners for the brand along with the Spendor series models.