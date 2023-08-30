This marks the comeback of the one of the most iconic and bestselling bikes in India
Hero has given the new Karizma a touch of fresh design but kept some signature styling elements from the original model
Even the colour options available for the bike will make you remember the original model
Here are a few reasons that made the Hero Karizma an iconic bike in India
Outright sporty and energetic design made this bike iconic and appealed young buyers
The performance focussed engine mated to a five-speed gearbox made it one of the most popular products in the market
Original Karizma used a detuned version of Honda's CRF230 series 223cc SOHC air-cooled engine from Enduro/MX/Supermoto bikes
In 2003, Hero Karizma was the sole bike in its segment, giving it an edge, while the sporty bike broke the monotony of commuters
Sporty riding dynamics aided the bike to be a popular and iconic model in India
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's endorsement of the bike too helped it to become a popular model among young riders