The iconic Hero Karizma has finally made a comeback in form of Karizma XMR 210

Published Aug 30, 2023

This marks the comeback of the one of the most iconic and bestselling bikes in India

Hero has given the new Karizma a touch of fresh design but kept some signature styling elements from the original model

Even the colour options available for the bike will make you remember the original model

Here are a few reasons that made the Hero Karizma an iconic bike in India

Outright sporty and energetic design made this bike iconic and appealed young buyers

The performance focussed engine mated to a five-speed gearbox made it one of the most popular products in the market

Original Karizma used a detuned version of Honda's CRF230 series 223cc SOHC air-cooled engine from Enduro/MX/Supermoto bikes

In 2003, Hero Karizma was the sole bike in its segment, giving it an edge, while the sporty bike broke the monotony of commuters

Sporty riding dynamics aided the bike to be a popular and iconic model in India

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's endorsement of the bike too helped it to become a popular model among young riders
