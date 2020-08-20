Gone in three hours: 702 units of world's most powerful pickup sold out

Americans love their pickups and if it claims to be the world's most powerful in its category, the feelings become even more strong. Little wonder then that the limited edition of 2021 Ram TRX was picked up within a lightening-quick time on Tuesday, the day the bookings were made open.

It took all of three hours for all of the 702 units of the pickup to be booked. With a price tag expected to be between $90,000 and $100,000, it is hardly an affordable buy but the launch edition of 2021 Ram TRX does have a whole lot of bragging rights - bolstered by its claim of being the world's most powerful pickup truck. With a 692-bhp supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine taken from the famed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Ram 1500 makes a powerful claim and its limited edition version only amplifies the decibel levels of the buzz.

RAM TRX 2021 can negotiate a wide variety of challenging terrain. (Photo courtesy: RAM Trucks)

Advertised as a high-performance off-roader, the pickup has been upgraded to handle a wide variety of terrain and manage to hold its own even when making jumps. RAM claims the pickup can negotiate almost any terrain even at speeds in excess of around 160 kmph. Supporting the monster are 35-inch all-terrain tires that provide it woth a ground clearance of 11.8 inches.

RAM TRX 2021 claims to be a performance pickup when blazing its way on conventional roads. It however is most at home where there are no roads at all. (Photo courtesy: RAM Trucks)

And heft doesn't necessarily mean hobble. Apart from the claim of rushing at high speeds on challenging terrains, the TRX claims to also hit 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds on flat tarmac. Top speed, however, is electronically restricted to 190 kmph to protect the tires.

The biggest addition to the resume of the TRX is its payload rating of 1,310 pounds and capability of towing a maximum of 8,100 pounds.

In a battle of automotive dinosaurs, the new TRX takes a direct aim at Ford's Raptor which too is expected to get an engine upgrade soon. For now, the limited edition RAM TRX, however, is roaring the loudest.