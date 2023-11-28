From Maruti Suzuki to Audi, car manufacturers plan price hikes in January 2024

Cars in India are increasingly becoming costlier with every passing year. With 2024 approaching in a few weeks, cars manufactured by several automakers in both mass market and luxury segments are slated to be pricier. Major automobile OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Audi have already revealed their price hike plans for their respective passenger vehicles that are on sale in India.

The price hike that these automobile manufacturers are planning to introduce would be effective from 1st January 2024, which makes December 2023 the best time to buy a new car, if you are planning to drive home a brand-new model. Car manufacturers in India usually announce price hikes at least once a year attributing the reason behind it to factors such as rising inflation, increasing production and operational costs, higher prices of raw materials etc. Some automakers even announce multiple price hikes in a single calendar or financial year. This time as well, several automakers have attributed their price hike decisions to these factors.

Here are the automakers that have already announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles in India, which would be effective from the very first day of 2024.