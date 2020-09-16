Ford Endeavour Sport all set for launch in play field for big SUVs

Ford India is gearing up to launch Endeavour Sport in India with a clear eye on the SUV's namesis in the form of Toyota Fortuner TRD as well as newer rivals like Mahindra Alturas G4, Tiguan AllSpace and the upcoming MG Gloster.

Endeavour Sport is expected to bring together a number of updates on the exterior body as well as in the cabin to give it a more athletic appeal - a key enticing factor for buyers in the segment in which the SUV competes in. Expect a new gloss black honeycomb grille with chrome slats at the front, roof rails and all-black 18-inch alloy wheels. Black inserts on front and rear bumpers and black caps on ORVMs are also nearly certain.

The empahsis on using black colour tones to highlight Endeavour Sport's aggressive visual presence is expected to be taken inside the cabin as well with the upholstery in this colour scheme while the dash may be done in new dual-tone shades.

While it is the Sport, this Endeavour will not get any mechanical changes or updates and will continue to make use of the tried and tested 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel unit which puts out 168 bhp of max power and has peak torque of 420 Nm. Transmission duties may be handled by a 10-speed automatic unit which would be available in both the 4X4 and 4X2 variants.

Endeavour currently starts at a price point of ₹29.99 lakh (ex showroom) and goes up to ₹34.45 lakh (ex showroom). Endeavour Sport could be pricier by around ₹50,000.