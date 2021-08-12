Force Motors announces 181% sales growth in the April-July period

The Pune-based automotive major Force Motors Limited announced on Thursday that it has registered a whopping 172% growth in domestic sales and 243% growth in export sales in the period of April - July 2021.

The automaker announced sales of 6,486 units (domestic plus exports) in the period of April to July 2021 which is significantly higher than 2,311 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago.

Speaking on the company’s sales performance, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Ltd. said, “The pandemic severely impacted our key segments like tour and travel, staff transport and school bus which have still not revived. We salvaged the situation by quickly responding to the urgent need of strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the country."

The company announced that the EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 stood at ₹51 Crore which is higher than the EBITDA of ₹44 Crore recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Pune based automotive major said that its all-new Trax Ambulance has been 'well received' and is establishing itself as a value proposition in the segment on account of its rugged build and all-terrain capability.

"Despite restrictions imposed by the lockdown, we ramped up our ambulance production capacity five-fold and executed multiple triple-digit requirements from order to delivery in less than a week. We also initiated actions to acquire a broader consumer base and increase our reach through various digital platforms. These efforts made in the previous quarters have yielded positive results," added Firodia.