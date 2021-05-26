Don't like Kia Carnival after purchase? Now you can return it within 30 days

Kia India on Wednesday announced the rolling out of an industry-first 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' under which buyers of its Carnival luxury MPV can choose to return the vehicle within 30 days of purchase if they so choose to.

According to Kia India, a customer will be eligible to recover 95% of the ex-showroom cost of Carnival, as well as the overhead cost incurred for the registration, finances and more on the vehicle. It is, however, mandatory that the car must not have done more than 1,500 kilometres in this period and is entirely free from damages, failures and any pending claims. It is also mandatory that the particular Carnival unit is registered in the name of the person who chooses to return it. This includes all documentation and charges. An NOC from the financier will also need to be submitted.

Kia Carnival is the company's second offering in India.

Through this scheme, Kia India could be looking at establishing that the Carnival has been well received here while establishing its faith in the product, for it to not be returned. It is also a stated objective to reach out to customers - existing and prospective - to offer facilities that stand apart from rival car makers. "Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and CSBO at Kia India.

Carnival was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo held in February of 2020. It was launched soon after as Kia's second product here, after Seltos SUV. The The vehicle has sought to create a distinct place for itself in a rather sparse space of luxury MPVs. Offered in three exuberant trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine with multiple seating configurations of seven, eight and even nine, Carnival has a 2.2-litre diesel engine under the hood.

The pricing for Carnival starts at ₹24.95 lakh (ex showroom) and while it can be a solid option for large families looking for a comfortable drive experience, the launch of more three-row seating models in the market may mean a lot of competition even if there's no direct rivalry as such.