Deliveries of Porche Taycan EV, priced at 1.50 crore, start in India

Deliveries of Porche Taycan EV, priced at 1.50 crore, start in India

The first Taycan Turbo EV, in a gleaming Green Mamba Metallic colour, was delivered to a customer in Delhi.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Feb 2022, 04:11 PM
Depending on the model, one can expect a range between 400 kms and 500 kms on the Taycan EV.

Launched in India late last year, Porsche has started customer deliveries of the Taycan electric vehicle (EV). Porsche Taycan, the first-ever EV from the brand, was launched in the country at 1.50 crore to compete against offerings form the likes of Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and BMW.

The first Taycan Turbo EV, in a gleaming Green Mamba Metallic colour, was delivered to a customer from the Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR.

The Taycan delivered adorns unmistakable Club Leather Interior Olea in Truffle Brown, adding an extra appeal to the overall look.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo EV that became the first of the model to be delivered in India.

Made available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it is accompanied by the Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions.

It is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S that is likely to garner max attention because it is the most-powerful sports car in the Porsche range. It puts out a mammoth 761 PS and fires from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with overboost delivers 761 PS and has a 0-100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds.

But if range is priority, it is the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive that claims to offer up to 484 kms per charge with Performance Battery Plus (according to WLTP). With the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh Performance Battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control which increases to 350kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2022, 04:11 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan EV Taycan EV EV Electric car Electric vehicle
