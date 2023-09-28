CRED brings vehicle-related management to its mobile app with CRED Garage

Bengaluru-based fintech start-up CRED has announced the launch of the new ‘CRED Garage’, a new vertical within its mobile app for vehicle-related services. The app allows to track fuel spending, digital documentation, insurance and more on a single platform. Users also get rewarded for vehicle-related transactions on the app, as is with CRED. The new vehicle management platform rolls out in the first phase with more features to be added in the future.

The CRED Garage will give vehicle owners a single dashboard to access vehicle-related services. Select members will get access to priority 24x7 concierge service answering queries on maintenance, servicing and insurance claims. The CRED garage is part of the CRED app and does not require a different app.

Speaking about the CRED garage, Kunal Shah, Founder - CRED, said that this is the first phase of the rollout and more features will be added to the same at a later stage. Shah further revealed that the app will also convey details like fuel prices in your city. The app aims to be a one-stop vehicle management solution for vehicle owners - cars and two-wheelers. He also confirmed that CRED will roll out the features to a handful of customers first before making it available to a wider audience.

Akshay Aedula, CRED, said, "Whether a first-time owner or a motorhead, anyone who owns cars knows that the delight of driving often gets overtaken by the anxiety of managing and maintaining. CRED garage is our solution to this challenge. CRED members can experience the pleasure of driving and the joy of car ownership on a single platform - customised for them. From cards to cars - CRED members can now manage, maintain and engage with all on the app."

With an integrated DigiLocker, users can store their essential documents like their driver’s licence, registration certificate, insurance papers and more. The concierge service will also help users get roadside assistance in case of a vehicle breakdown. The CRED garage also incorporates FASTag recharge that can be done directly via the app.

The CRED garage will also send reminders to users for pollution checks, emission tests, and insurance renewals. It will offer rewards, offers and deals across transactions and members can expect special perks on motor insurance renewal. Furthermore, the app makes it easy to track maintenance records, performance insights, and fuel spending on a single platform. It will also quantify the data to make it easier to read. The company says members will be able to tune their vehicle usage on the basis of these insights.

