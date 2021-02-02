Citroen C5 Aircross: 5 things you need to know about latest SUV ready for India

Citroen C5 Aircross: 5 things you need to know about latest SUV ready for India2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
- Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched in India soon and will compete in the premium SUV segment.
Citroen is digging in to aim big in the Indian car market and is making all of its bold ambitions here clearly known with the upcoming launch of its flagship offering - the C5 Aircross premium SUV. At a time when other manufacturers choose to highlight the looks, engine performance and technology inside their cars, the French car maker is particularly determined to underline the comfort that its debut product in India promises. While it remains to be seen if this would be the key factor that pulls prospective customers in towards a new company - at least new here because Citroean was established back in 1919, the C5 Aircross seems to have a lot going for it.
Here are five things you need to know about the Citroen C5 Aircross: