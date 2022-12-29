CES 2023: What's there in store for the auto industry

Once, it was dominated by the global technology majors, but gradually, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has become a favourite event for the automakers to showcase new vehicles and futuristic concepts alongside exciting automotive technologies. With the increasing penetration of technology and digitalisation in the automotive space, carmakers are finding CES as an apt platform to display their products. Also, this comes at a time when modern cars are not just hardware but more about software and connected digital technologies.

The CES 2023 is expected to surprise us in a big way, with several manufacturers from around the world, including both legacy players and startups, bound to unveil their technology-laden electric vehicles, concept cars and advanced automotive systems at the event.

Here's a preview of what would be there for the automotive world at the upcoming CES 2023 in January next year.

Aska eVTOL

A flying car made by Aska is expected to be showcased at CES 2023. A full-size operational prototype of the all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle will be showcased at the event. The manufacturer claims this eVTOL vehicle can drive like a car on the road and fly with a quadrocopter design.

Volkswagen

German auto major Volkswagen has already announced that it will unveil a completely new electric vehicle at CES 2023. It could be the production-ready iteration of the Volkswagen Aero concept sedan that debuted earlier in June this year. The production-spec Volkswagen Aero is expected to be known as ID.7. Also, the carmaker will showcase the ID. Buzz and ID. 4 at the upcoming event.

Audi

Audi plans to showcase a new virtual reality-powered entertainment system at CES 2023. This VR-powered in-car entertainment system is promised to be demonstrated through experience rides for the attendees at the upcoming event.

BMW

BMW has teased a sleek and suave sedan with a fully electric powertrain, which is expected to be showcased in metal at the upcoming CES 2023. This electric sedan would be underpinned by the German luxury car brand's famous Neue Klasse architecture, which has been dedicated to electric cars.

