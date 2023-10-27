SUV demand drives up Maruti Suzuki's profit by 80 per cent

India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has reported about 80 per cent hike in profit in the last three months. Beating estimated Maruti Suzuki clocked ₹3,717 crore profit between July and September, improving its profit margin of ₹2,062 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The carmaker attributed its hug jump in profit due to rise in demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs) like Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny. Maruti also said cooling input costs have also helped to maximise its profit.

While SUVs helped Maruti Suzuki largely to increase its profits, its utility vehicles like Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto MPVS also contributed to a large extent. Overall, Maruti Suzuki's SUVs and MPVs contributed 32 per cent of sales by the carmaker in the past three months. The segment alone has seen a rise in sales by about 16 per cent and a jump of 25 per cent in revenue compared to the third quarter of 2022.

