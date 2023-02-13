Bookings for new Hyundai Verna now open for 25,000. Here's what to expect

Hyundai Motor India on Monday officially opened bookings for the incoming 2023 Verna sedan model. The bookings for the updated Hyundai Verna have been opened for ₹25,000 and can be reserved either at the company dealerships across the country or on the official website.

Verna was first launched 16 years back and has since found 4.6 lakh takers. But recent times have been tough as the the mid-size sedan space in which it competes has been shrinking and making way for SUVs of all shapes and across price brackets. But the updated Verna could inject a fresh lease of life, specially because it has been much-liked for its sporty styling as well as engaging drive dynamics.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Specs and variants

Hyundai Verna will be offered with four powertrain options. This includes a new 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol unit that will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission as well as a seven-speed DCT. There will also be the 1.5-litre MPi petrol with both 6MT and IVT. The power and torque details have not yet been revealed but the engines are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in four trims - EX, S, SX and SX(O).

2023 Hyundai Verna: Colour options

The updated Hyundai Verna will be offered in seven monotone and two dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new monotone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive),

