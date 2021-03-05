Bookings for BMW M340i xDrive now open, special incentive for first 40 buyers

BMW on Friday announced bookings for its latest M340i xDrive is now open and that the first 40 customers of the performance vehicle will be provided with a training session at a race track under the supervision of BMW-certified trainers.

BMW states that limited number of units are available and that the bookings can only be made online.

The BMW M340i xDrive will be the first performance car from the company to be locally-assembled in India. It gets a three-litre six cylinder engine under the hood that is good for 387hp of power with 500 Nm of torque on offer. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The M340i xDrive also makes use of a long list of performance-specific tuning as well as visual highlights to appeal to prospective customers. Additions like M Sport differential, M Sport brakes and an M Sport exhaust system add to its drive capabilities while the sedan also claims to be plush and tech-loaded on the inside. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lights and 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, among other highlights.

Additionally, customers can personalize their car with BMW M Performance Accessories packages - Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

Customers can make bookings by depositing an amount of ₹1 lakh for the BMW M340i xDrive.