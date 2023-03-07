BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport variant launched in India, priced at 69.90 lakh

BMW India has added a new top-of-the-line variant to the X3 diesel lineup. The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport has been launched at a price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits above the Luxury Line trim in the variant lineup. The price difference between both variants stands at ₹2.60 lakh. For the premium, the M Sport trim comes with a host of upgrades on the SUV.

The new BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport gets a host of features including adaptive LED headlights, LED taillights, aluminium-finished roof rails, new 19-inch M-light alloy wheels and the M Sport exterior pack for a sporty appearance. The cabin features sport seats and a sporty leather steering wheel, three-zone climate control as well as a digital instrument cluster called BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation.

Also Read : BMW X5 and X6 facelifts get technology makeover, design remains largely same

BMW India offers two leather upholstery options on the X3 M Sport - Sensatec perforated Canberra Beige and Cognac with contrast stitching. The cabin itself is finished in dark grey with brushed aluminium accents. The X3 xDrive20d M Sport is offered four colour options - Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Mineral White, and Phytonic Blue.

The X3 xDrive20d M Sport gets the M Sport exterior package along with the sportier 19-inch M-light alloy wheels

On the feature front, the BMW X3 M Sport diesel comes with a powered tailgate, cruise control with brake function, gesture control, Apple CarPlay with Android Auto, Park Assistant Plus, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system, TPMS, six airbags and more.

Power on the X3 xDrive20d M Sport comes from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned for 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Power goes to all four wheels via all-wheel drive. The BMW X3 competes in a crowded segment against the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport and more.

First Published Date: