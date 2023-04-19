BMW opens booking for X3 M40i xDrive, to launch next month

BMW is all set to launch the X3 M40i xDrive SUV in India in May. Ahead of the launch, the German carmaker has opened the booking of the SUV with off-road capabilities for Indian customers. One will be able to book the BMW X3 M40i xDrive SUV for ₹5 lakh. The carmaker will sell only limited units of the model in the country. This is the first time that BMW is offering the flagship X3 SUV with M edition in India.

The SUV will be one of the most powerful in BMW's India lineup. Under the hood, the M edition of the X3 SUV will be powered by a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine generating 382 hp of power and 501 Nm of peak torque. The engine, which will send power to all four wheels, will come mated to a 48V mild hybrid system. The transmission job will be handled by BMW's 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill in just under five seconds. The X3 M Edition will come with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The BMW X3 M edition SUV will also be offered with features like Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential and M Sport brakes. The SUV will have M edition design elements which include optional M alloy wheels.

The M edition of the carmaker's entry-level SUV is expected to be brought to India through the CBU route. The price of the X3 M40i xDrive is expected to be around ₹one crore, including taxes.

Last month, BMW updated the X3 lineup in India with the introduction of two new diesel variants - the xDrive20d xLine and the xDrive20d M Sport. The BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine is priced at ₹67.50 lakh, while the X3 xDrive20d M Sport is priced at ₹69.90 lakh. Both variants are locally assembled at the company’s facility in Tamil Nadu.

