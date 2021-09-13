BMW India launches X5 xDrive SportX Plus, price starts at 77.50 lakh

BMW on Monday has announced the launch of its X5 xDrive SportX Plus models in India. Available in xDrive40i and xDrive30d variants, the new model comes priced at ₹77.90 lakh and ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

BMW says that both the models are produced locally in India. Also, the company has informed that it has opened bookings for the cars online.

BMW also claims that these new models promise best-in-class acceleration thanks to the BMW TwinPower Turbo in-line 3.0-litre engines. Also, they come with a host of new technologies including BMW Gesture Control, reverse assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional etc.

The SUV will be available in three metallic paint options - Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Black Sapphire. The new BMW X5 also comes featuring Sensatec Upholstery as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige and Black.

Speaking about the design, the new BMW X5 gets a large single-piece hexagonal kidney grille clubbed with a sculptured bonnet and short overhangs. It gets LED headlights, LED fog lamps and 3D LED wraparound taillights. The roof rails come in satin-finished aluminium.

The cabin of the car gets an elevated seat position. It gets fine-wood trim, ambient lighting, panorama glass roof etc. Other features include a sports leather steering wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, exterior mirror package add to the comfort, four-zone automatic climate control etc.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional gets BMW Operating System 7.0 includes with 3D navigation. There is a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch screen and a control display also measuring 12.3-inch.

The BMW X5 xDrive30d's diesel engine produces 265 hp power and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds. The petrol engine of BMW X5 xDrive40i produces 340 hp power and 450 Nm of torque. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said that the BMW X5 underlines a very strong appeal with its combined off-road abilities and dynamic driving pleasure. “The most successful BMW sports activity vehicle (SAV) of all time now has a new, attractive addition to its line-up - BMW X5 xDrive ‘SportX Plus’. SportX Plus celebrates the gust of adrenaline with style and self-confidence," he further added.