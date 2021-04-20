BMW 760Li Shining Shadow Special Edition looks inspired by Maybach

When we say Maybach, what comes to mind is a sedan oozing out the absolute luxuriousness. Many automakers try to replicate that, but Maybach remains unique in its own way. At the Shanghai Auto Show, BMW tried something that looks like pure inspiration from a Maybach.

(Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz C-Class L from Shanghai Auto Show looks like a mini-Maybach)

The Bavarian auto giant, which happens to be the biggest rival of Mercedes-Benz has unveiled dual-tone BMW 7-Series Shining Shadow Special Edition. The car with its dual-tone appearance looks like has taken heavy inspiration from its rival.

Limited to only 25 units, the BMW 7-Series Shining Shadow Special Edition has been specially designed for the Chinese market, as the automaker claims. Being based on the BMW 7-Series, the luxury sedan comes with a signature kidney grille flanked by Corona ring LED headlamps and daytime running lights. The dual paint theme gets silver on top and maroon on the bottom.

Speaking about the interior, the BMW 7-Series Shining Shadow Special Edition gets a cabin reflecting the epitome of luxuriousness through the dual-tone interior theme and all the features available in the standard BMW 7-Series sedan.

The cabin gets custom-made fine-wired smoke-white Merino leather sewn in a diamond pattern. Also, it gets black piano lacquer wood trim. The rear gets electronically adjustable fold-out tables. Also, the rear seats come with entertainment screens, while the front infotainment screen is 10.25-inches across.

Speaking about the power source, the sedan gets a massive 6.0-litre 12 cylinder engine that is capable of pumping out 576 hp of power and 848 Nm of torque output. The car is capable of sprinting to 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.8 seconds.

The BMW 7-Series Shining Shadow Special Edition can be easily termed as the counterpoint to the X7 Dark Shadow. The car is available at a starting price of $400,000.