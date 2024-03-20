BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India, priced at 78.90 lakh

BMW India on Tuesday has launched the 620d M Sport Signature in the country, at a price tag of ₹78.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan was previously available in India in petrol variant only, while now, the BMW 6 Series gets a new diesel powertrain, offering the customer a wider choice. The German luxury car giant has stated that it has already commenced bookings for the sedan and interested buyers can book the car at all BMW India dealerships across the country.

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature sedan is available in four exterior paint shades, which are Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey and Carbon Black. Inside the cabin, the sedan features natural leather Dakota Cognac upholstery with exclusive stitching.

While the BMW 620d M Sport Signature comes identical to the petrol version on the exterior, inside the cabin, it gets a pair of large 12.3-inch screens - including a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, powered by the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which uses BMW Operating System 7.0. The touchscreen unit comes with wireless Apple CasrPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system comes laced with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The sedan also boasts features such as a rearview camera with park assist, remote control parking, a wireless charger, a smartphone holder integrated into the centre console, paddle shifters, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powering the new variant of the BMW 620d M Sport Signature is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 188 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. The BMW 620d M Sport Signature gets five different driving modes, which are - Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro, and Adaptive. The sedan is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

