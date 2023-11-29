BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful car the automaker has ever made
The MotoGP safety car comes carrying a bit of distinctive elements compared to the standard version of XM Label Red
It gets new front splitter, a special matte grey paint with red highlights, roof bar, LED flashing lights etc
Being a safety car, the XM Label Red gets fire extinguisher onboard
Inside the cabin, the Recaro seats with six-point harness replaces conventional seats
Apart from these changes, the MotoGP safety SUV looks same as the standard model
Mechanically as well, the SUV remains same as the regular model
Powering the SUV is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor
This hybrid powertrain is mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox and generates 738 bhp power and 1,000 Nm torque