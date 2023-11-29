BMW XM Label Red has become official MotoGP track safety car for 2024 season

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 29, 2023

BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful car the automaker has ever made

The MotoGP safety car comes carrying a bit of distinctive elements compared to the standard version of XM Label Red

It gets new front splitter, a special matte grey paint with red highlights, roof bar, LED flashing lights etc

Being a safety car, the XM Label Red gets fire extinguisher onboard

 Check product page

Inside the cabin, the Recaro seats with six-point harness replaces conventional seats

Apart from these changes, the MotoGP safety SUV looks same as the standard model

Mechanically as well, the SUV remains same as the regular model

Powering the SUV is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor

This hybrid powertrain is mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox and generates 738 bhp power and 1,000 Nm torque
Check more about BMW XM Label Red MotoGP track safety car
Click Here