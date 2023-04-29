BMW 6 Series GT lineup revised, prices hiked with BS6 Phase 2 update

BMW India has been revising its existing lineup updating the models to the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations. After the X3 and 5 Series, the latest model to see a major revision is the BMW 6 Series GT in India. The 6 GT is the liftback version based on the current generation 5 Series and is now offered in only two variants - 630i M Sport priced at ₹71.90 lakh and the 620d M Sport priced at ₹73.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

For 2023, the BMW 6 Series GT has seen a number of variants pulled off the shelves. This includes the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport. The 630i M Sport currently on sale is also now more expensive by about ₹2 lakh. Meanwhile, prices on the 620d M Sport remain unchanged.

The BMW 6 Series GT 50 Jahre M Edition has now been discontinued

Both models are loaded on the feature front while the liftback design provides extra legroom and headroom at the rear. The petrol version is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine tuned for 255 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque between 1,550-4,000 rpm. The 620d uses a 2.0-litre twin-turbo oil burner with 188 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

The BMW 6 Series GT gets a two-axle self-levelling air suspension for a pliant ride quality. It also comes with cruise control with braking, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, reclining rear seats, panoramic glass-roof, Sensatec leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman Kardon sound system and more.

The BMW 6 Series GT also gets Matrix LED headlamps, an active rear spoiler, frameless windows, rear entertainment screens, park assist and more. The model takes on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, Volvo S90, Lexus

