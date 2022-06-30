BMW 6 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched in India

The new BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition has been announced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH.

BMW India has on Thursday announced the launch of the new exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 6 Series in the country. The new model has been announced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, the company says. The new car will be made available in limited numbers and has been priced starting at ₹72,90,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 6 Series will be produced locally in India at the BMW Group plant in Chennai. The car will be made available in a petrol variant – the BMW 630i M Sport. The bookings for the car have also commenced online at the company's official website.

First Published Date: