Bentley creates 5 bespoke Mulliner editions for India inspired by the tri-colour

Marquee British automaker Bentley has revealed five Mulliner bespoke cars that have been specially commissioned for the Indian market. The Indian retailer of Bentley cars ‘Bentley Mumbai’ commissioned the build for a special set of customers, making it the first-of-its-kind for the country. The special collection has been dubbed the ‘Opulence Edition’ and comprises a Continental GT Speed, a Flying Spur Speed and three Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Azure models.

The five Bentleys have been painted in the special Scarab Green paint scheme, which takes inspiration from the green exoskeleton of the Scarab beetle. The green exterior is complemented by the bespoke interior colourways of Mandarin and Cumbrian Green. All five cars get a bespoke customisation package under the Mullinar coachbuild programme, inspired by the Indian national colours.

Also Read : Rich splurge on fancy cars but Bentley sales take a tumble. Here's why

The Bentley Flying Spur Opulence Edition rides on 22-inch dark tint alloys with self-levelling centre caps

The three Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure have been commissioned as four-seater offerings with the Mulliner console bottle cooler between the rear seats. The interior is finished in Mandarin Orange and Cumbrian Green leather with contrast stitching and Azure embroidered into the headrests. The mirror-like Piano veneer in the cabin is also finished in Cumbrian Green.

The same colourways are used on the Bentley Continental GT Speed Opulence Editon which uses the Scarab Green exterior shade with Mandarin and Cumbrian leather for the interior. The model rides on exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels with a dark tint, while the LED welcome lamps and self-levelling centre badges are typical of the Mulliner attention to detail. The Continental GT Speed’s cabin also gets quilted sections in the upholstery to make it all the more special. Bentley says the exquisite car has already been delivered to its owner.

Each of the cars built under the Mulliner programme for India get the mountain peak and wild horses motif hand-drawn on the dashboard

The Bentley Flying Spur Opulence Edition mimics all the details of the Continental GT Speed including the paint and interior colour themes, 22-inch dark tint alloys with self-levelling centre caps and more. The Flying Spur also features the illuminated ‘Flying B’ badge in polished stainless steel. The cabin gets Mandarin orange and Cumbrian Green leather upholstery as well as diamond knurling on the bezels and switchgear.

All five cars feature a special motif on the passenger side of the dashboard with mountain peaks and wild horses, which is hand-drawn and applied to the fascia using a chrome overlay technique. The motif is seen as a sign of prosperity in India. The specially commissioned Bentley Opulence Edition cars are handcrafted in Crewe, England, home to the automaker’s Mulliner division, the brand’s in-house personalisation and bespoke department.

First Published Date: