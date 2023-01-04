Auto Expo 2023: Concept cars to be showcased at the event

Auto Expo 2023 is all set to open its door next week. After a brief hiatus, the apex automotive event in India is all set to return with a bang. The upcoming edition of the biennial automotive event is slated to witness some exciting product unveiling, both in the form of concept cars and production-ready models. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have already said they will showcase some spectacular electric concept cars at the event, while Tata Motors is expected to showcase its Avinya and Curvv concept models.

Before the concept cars are showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, here are all the details you would like to know about them.

Maruti Suzuki EV concept

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will showcase an electric concept car at the Auto Expo 2023. While the carmaker has not revealed any further detail about the upcoming concept EV, it could be the rumoured YY8 electric SUV. It is going to be the automaker's first-ever all-electric SUV concept. A production-ready version could be unveiled at a later stage. Upon launch, this electric SUV could compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400.

Kia EV9 electric SUV concept previews a midsize three-row electric SUV.

Kia EV9

Kia Motors India has already teased the much-awaited Kia EV9 electric SUV ahead of its slated debut at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The automaker is expected to commence its production globally later this year. The electric SUV was showcased to the world at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show with a sharp design and a contemporary and tech-laden interior. The SUV is claimed to come with an advanced electric powertrain. Also, Kia has claimed that its future SUVs will be based on the same principles as the EV9. It is not sure if Kia would be brought this electric SUV to India, but this would be an interesting product to be displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Avinya electric car concept borrows its name from the Sanskrit word for innovation. The IN in the name stands for the Indian roads.

Tata Avinya

Tata Motors has fascinated us with its products at the previous editions of the Auto Expo. This time as well, the homegrown car brand is ready to showcase some spectacular concept cars at the Auto Expo 2023. The Tata Avinya is one of the electric concept cars that will be showcased at the upcoming automotive event. Unveiled in April 2022 for the first time, the Tata Avinya EV concept previews a suave and stylish all-electric MPV. This ground-up EV is based on the automaker's Gen 3 architecture. The car comes with a strong and muscular presence without hurting the sleek styling, while the cabin gets no central infotainment system on the dash but a slim integrated screen above the soundbar. This concept's cabin is claimed to come with sustainable materials.

Tata Curvv EV concept will be produced first as an electric vehicle and later in an ICE version.

Tata Curvv

Tata Motors will showcase the Curvv EV concept at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The Tata Curvv EV concept was first showcased to the world in April last year, previewing a midsize coupe SUV. This electric SUV is slated to go on sale in 2024. It is claimed to come available in both electric and internal combustion engine-powered variants. The EV concept is claimed to have a new digital design language, which will be incorporated into the brand's future SUV lineup. It will come underpinned by the automaker Gen 2 architecture, which is a heavily modified iteration of the current Gen 1 EV platform used by the existing Tata electric cars. The Gen 2 architecture is capable of allowing larger batteries and different powertrain options, and even an AWD dual-motor set-up as well.

