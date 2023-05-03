Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India

Audi India has begun the local assembly of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback at the SAVWIPL manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Audi Q3 SUV and Q3 Sportback were launched recently and are entry-level offerings from the luxury carmaker. While the Q3 already has a strong following in the Indian market and is now in its second generation, the Q3 Sportback arrives as a more stylish alternative with a coupe roofline and some visual tinkering.

Audi has not revised prices for the Q3 and Q3 Sportback yet. The Q3 SUV retails at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh, going up to ₹50.39 lakh. Meanwhile, the Audi Q3 Sportback is available in a single fully-loaded variant priced at ₹51.43 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

The Audi Q3 Sportback is the more stylish alternative to the Q3 and is priced marginally higher

The Audi Q3 siblings draw power from the tried and tested 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, while paired with the 7-speed DSG transmission. Power goes to all four wheels via the Quattro All-Wheel Drive setup. The models come with two-zone climate control, leather-upholstered seats a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the automaker’s MMI user interface, ambient lighting and more.

The Q3 and Q3 Sportback also benefit from Hill Start Assist, Parking aid Plus, cruise control, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, three-point seatbelts for all passengers and ISOFIX child anchor mounts. The Audi SUVs also get a start/stop system with regenerative braking.

The Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback compete against a number of options in the entry-luxury SUV segment including the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and XC40 Recharge.

