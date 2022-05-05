Audi A8 L bookings opened in India, expect more power and dollops of comfort

Audi India on Thursday has announced the commencement of bookings for the German luxury car brand's flagship sedan Audi A8 L. The carmaker said bookings for the sedan are available at an initial amount of ₹10 lakh. Audi India the new A8 L comes with a host of customisation options for the consumers along with a wide range of updates in terms of design, features and technology.

The new Audi A8 L will come available with multiple customisation packages including a Rear Relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and several other features. Audi says that the customers can contact their nearest dealerships or visit the company's website. Upon launch, the new Audi A8 L will compete with BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Audi has revealed that the new iteration of its flagship sedan comes powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. The powertrain is capable of churning out 340 hp of power and 540 Nm of torque. Audi claims the car comes with improved driving dynamics and predictive air suspension for superior ride quality.

Speaking about the booking commencement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said that the Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and the automaker is confident that this sedan will continue its strong performance. "With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand," he further added.

In terms of design, the car gets a mammoth front grille with bold mesh and is garnished in chrome. The grille is flanked by sharp Matrix LD headlamps with animated projections, a revised bumper. The rear profile of the car too has received a host of updates in form of restyled Matrix LED taillights, a sleek LED light bar and an updated bumper.

Inside the cabin, the new Audi A8 L gets an updated large touchscreen infotainment system and dual 10.1-inch digital display screens for rear-seat passengers. The car also gets a folding centre console table and cooler with a bar compartment among other features.

