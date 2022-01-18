Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Audi A4 stolen from the dealership with passenger sleeping inside

Audi A4 stolen from the dealership with passenger sleeping inside

The car thief who stole he Audi A4 was caught after a long chase by the police officials.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 01:29 PM
The stolen Audi was recovered after a long chase by the police officials. (Image: Facebook/Tiffin Police Department)

A 2012 Audi A4 in Findlay city of United States was reportedly stolen by a thief with a passenger inside the vehicle. Findlay Police Department reports that the incident took place on Saturday.

(Also Read: Audi sells more than 80,000 EVs, records over 50% growth in EV sales)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi A4
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo S60
1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q2
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A6
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi S5 Sportback
2994 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 80.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The police have said that Kharisma Guajardo and Raylon Scott brought the 2012 Audi A4 luxury sedan to a dealership to trade it in. While 19-year-old Scott was sleeping in the car, 32-year-old Justin Vaughn climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The theft was quickly discovered and Guajardo was able to track the vehicle and give police real-time updates. While all this was going on, Scott woke up and started texting Guajardo with the car’s location as well as details about Vaughn’s threatening behaviours.

The local police department was notified about the theft and police officers spotted the vehicle soon. Despite the police officers attempting to stop the Audi A4, the thief failed to comply, resulting in a pursuit. The chase eventually ended when police officers performed a slow speed vehicle termination manoeuvre.

The car thief was reportedly taken into custody and has been charged with an assortment of offences that include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and motor vehicle theft. He was also charged with fleeing and eluding police. The passenger inside the car who was sleeping during the theft received minor injuries during the entire incident.

Car theft from vehicle dealerships is nothing new and are considered one of the major concerns for the police departments and vehicle dealers. However, this was a unique incident when a desperate car thief stole a car with a passenger inside it.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 01:29 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi A4 luxury car car theft
Related Stories
Tesla Model 3 delivered to customer sans brake pad; told ‘noise was normal’
16 Jan 2022
Watch: This abandoned Aston Martin V12 DB7 Vantage looks heartbreaking
16 Jan 2022
Porsche Taycan outsells 911 in 2021, registers 301,915 cars
12 Jan 2022
BMW surpasses Mercedes to grab its first luxury-car sales title since 2015
13 Jan 2022
Hyundai recalls over 26,000 Sonata, Elantra sedans due to windshield issue
17 Jan 2022
Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function
15 Jan 2022
Porsche develops thermal, noise-insulated glass for a quieter drive
11 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS